NFL Teams May Contact Prospects Ahead of 2020 Draft amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Despite not being able to meet with 2020 NFL draft prospects in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams are still allowed to maintain contact with them.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, NFL rules allow clubs to contact as many draft-eligible players as they want by phone or videoconference up to three times per week for as much as one hour at a time.

Florio noted the only requirement is the discussions can't conflict with a player's school work.

On March 14, the NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams announcing a ban on all in-person visits with draft prospects for the time being as a precaution due to the coronavirus:

"We have been closely monitoring developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and taking action based on the guidance of our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and the medical experts at the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We have decided to prohibit all in-person pre-draft visits involving draft-eligible players...until further notice."

Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams this week that their facilities would be closed from March 26-April 8, with limited exceptions for certain employees.

Teams are unable to get one-on-one time with prospects in their facilities. A number of players did take part in the NFL Scouting Combine last month, giving league scouts and executives an opportunity to see what they can do.

In a memo obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Goodell told teams the draft will go forward as scheduled but won't include any public events, and prospects won't be invited to attend.

The 2020 NFL draft will be held from April 23-25.