The 10 Worst Teams in NFL History

0 of 10

Associated Press

For every NFL team like the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the 1985 Chicago Bears and the 2007 New England Patriots that made compelling cases for all-time greatness, a few others barely even tried to win during seasons that were downright atrocious.

Here, we've laid out the worst of the worst.

First, a few ground rules:

The first three seasons of each franchise's history were not eligible. It's only fair to give new teams a chance to get their affairs in order before we rake them over the coals. You're welcome, 1960 Dallas Cowboys, 1961-62 Oakland Raiders, 1967 Atlanta Falcons and 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both current and defunct franchises were eligible, provided they existed for more than five years. Each franchise was represented only once in the top 10. The Browns, Lions and Buccaneers each had multiple viable candidates, but we opted to only include the worst season for each team.

While winning percentage was the primary factor in choosing the proper candidates, we ranked these 10 all-time worst teams in order of perceived awfulness in the context of their respective seasons. In other words, it's possible for a team that won one or two of its games to be regarded as worse than one that went winless.

In most of these cases, the team went through a multiseason stretch of terrible play. Those situations will be addressed within. But for ranking purposes, we tried to focus solely on the single season in question.

(Dis)Honorable Mentions: 1949 Green Bay Packers, 1965 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1980 New Orleans Saints, 1987 Atlanta Falcons, 1989 Dallas Cowboys, 2010 Carolina Panthers