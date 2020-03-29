Tom Brady Posts Photo of Rewatching Patriots' Super Bowl Win vs. Falcons

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in the stage of the breakup where he's choosing to remember the good times.

Brady posted Sunday on Instagram he was watching a replay of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

In that game, New England overcame a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter to prevail 34-28 in overtime. It was the fifth of Brady's six titles with the Patriots, and he was the MVP after finishing 43-of-62 for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Now, the 42-year-old is looking to taste that same success with the Bucs after signing a two-year, $50 million contract.

Brady's post is a reminder that no matter what happens from here, nothing will change the historic dynasty he helped build in New England.

