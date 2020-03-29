Chargers Legend Antonio Gates Was 'Very Close' to Signing Colts Contract in 2019

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Eight-time Pro Bowler Antonio Gates said he was "very close" to signing with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2019 campaign.

Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reported the news, noting the tight end held talks with the AFC South team regarding a potential comeback last season. Gates has not played in the NFL since the 2018 campaign and has never laced it up for a different organization than the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Ayello noted there were multiple reasons Indianapolis was such an attractive destination for Gates, including its 5-2 start to the campaign. The three-time All-Pro selection has never won a Super Bowl and could have made a final run at the Lombardi Trophy.

However, the Colts struggled down the stretch and finished outside of the playoff picture at 7-9.

It wasn't just the early wins, though, as Gates was familiar with head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and tight ends coach Jason Michael. All three spent time on the Chargers staff during Gates' tenure with the team, and the tight end acknowledged they surely played a role in Philip Rivers joining Indianapolis this offseason:

"I was in the same boat Philip is in now. You understand the people you're going to work with. They don't have to worry about me as a human being. They know me. And they know, 'OK, this is his ritual and how he gets prepared and gets ready.' Sometimes as a veteran, you need that. That helps you.

"Say I would have gone to New England. I never played under (Bill) Belichick. He doesn't really understand how Antonio Gates works. He wouldn't know, I need this day off. I'll train on this day. So he has a philosophy he's accustomed to, therefore they have no relationship with me. All they know is what they see. And that wouldn't have worked. And I really think it's the same for Philip. I'm 98-99% sure that's why he went to Indy."

Gates could have helped the Colts down the stretch simply by replacing Eric Ebron.

Ebron, who broke through with 13 touchdown receptions in 2018, didn't play after a Nov. 21 loss to the Houston Texans and underwent ankle surgery. That left Jack Doyle as the primary tight end, and he was solid with 43 catches for 448 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, Gates could have taken some of the defensive attention away from Doyle and opened up more seam routes over the middle.

The Kent State product would have been past his prime but wasn't that far removed from an impressive 2016 effort when he finished with 53 catches for 548 yards and seven touchdowns.