Michael Vick, JuJu and More to Play Madden NFL 20 for Coronavirus Relief

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2020

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick throws the football before the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O?Meara)
Chris O' Meara/Associated Press

Everyone already knows Michael Vick is one of the greatest Madden weapons in history. On Sunday, we'll get to see if his actual Madden skills compare.

Vick will join other current and former NFL players Sunday for the Esports Madden NFL Invitational, which will benefit coronavirus relief. The event will air on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET Sunday. 

"We are excited to bring together such a dynamic group of talented individuals to help us create some much-needed sports entertainment in these difficult times," Fox Sports vice president Joe Franzetta said in a statement. "Seeing so many people enthusiastically come together for a great cause in a such a short time is a testament to the human spirit of cooperation that sports exemplify."

Vick will be joined by Matt Leinart, Orlando Scandrick, T.J.Houshmandzadeh, Juju Smith-Schuster, Derwin James, Antonio Cromartie and Ahman Green. The event will be a single-elimination tournament. 

All participants will be playing the game remotely in accordance with social distancing recommendations.

Fox Sports 1 broadcast an iRacing match featuring NASCAR drivers earlier this month after the sport indefinitely postponed its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Video Play Button

Vick, of course, is a Madden legend after his combination of speed and throwing power made him a human cheat code in Madden 2004. 

