Video: Georgia TE Eli Wolf Runs Hand-Timed 4.43 40-Yard Dash at 245 Pounds

Georgia tight end Eli Wolf is doing his best to show NFL teams what he can do on the field despite not being able to work out for them in person because of restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared video of Wolf running a hand-timed 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash:

It's unclear if that would be Wolf's official time in a formal scouting setting, but being able to get even close to that number could move him up on draft boards.

Per NFL.com, Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam posted the fastest 40 time among tight ends at the scouting combine (4.49 seconds).

Wolf's time would have put him ahead of notable 2020 wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (4.45 seconds) and CeeDee Lamb (4.50 seconds).

B/R's Matt Miller currently has Wolf ranked as the No. 22 tight end in this year's draft class.