Report: Ex-Broncos DE Derek Wolfe, Ravens Agree to 1-Year, $6M Contract

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 28, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 27: Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos on the field in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Defensive end Derek Wolfe agreed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $6 million deal Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The longtime Denver Bronco recorded 34 total tackles, one forced fumble and a career-high seven sacks in 2019.

                   

