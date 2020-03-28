Report: Ex-Broncos DE Derek Wolfe, Ravens Agree to 1-Year, $6M Contract

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Defensive end Derek Wolfe agreed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $6 million deal Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The longtime Denver Bronco recorded 34 total tackles, one forced fumble and a career-high seven sacks in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.