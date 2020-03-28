Gardner Minshew Posts 'Jaguar King' Photoshop in Reference to 'Tiger King' Craze

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is capitalizing on the Tiger King phenomenon.

The team tweeted out a picture of "Jaguar King" Minshew posing with a jaguar, and Minshew shared it on Instagram:

Tiger King has become the internet's favorite television show since Netflix dropped the series on March 20. The true-crime documentary centers on the rivalry between big cat collectors Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

While the series takes many unexpected turns along the way that we won't spoil here, the Jaguars just need Minshew to play quarterback at a high level next season in their quest to make the postseason for the first time since 2017.