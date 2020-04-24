Marlon Davidson Drafted by Falcons: Atlanta's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons improved their defensive line by selecting Auburn's Marlon Davidson with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The second-round pick should start high on the depth chart for his new team.

LDE: Marlon Davidson*, Allen Bailey, John Cominsky

DT: Grady Jarrett

DT: Tyeler Davison, Deadrin Senat

RDE: Takkarist McKinley, Austin Larkin

OLB: Foyesade Oluokun, LaRoy Reynolds

MLB: Deion Jones, Ahmad Thomas

OLB: Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

CB: A.J. Terrell, Jordan Miller, Blidi-Wreh Wilson

CB: Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield

FS: Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

SS: Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Davidson spent the past few years playing alongside Derrick Brown, but he was often able to shine on his own. He finished last season with 48 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, with 6.5 sacks.

The 6'3", 303-pounder showed good athleticism for his size with a 40-yard dash time of 5.04 seconds at the NFL combine, displaying the type of versatility that could allow him to play multiple spots along the defensive line.

While he has spent time at both end and tackle, his physicality could make him best suited on the interior. In either case, he can excel with his ability to win matchups against opposing linemen.

The Falcons already have reliable options on the defensive line in Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison, plus an elite pass-rusher in Dante Fowler. Still, the team needed more depth after last year's inconsistency on that end.

Davidson could make a quick transition to the NFL and see early action in Atlanta even if he doesn't start in Week 1.



The rookie should be able to carve a role for himself in 2020 and excel alongside the other quality options in the front-seven.