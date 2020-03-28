2020 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Jadeveon Clowney, Top Remaining Stars

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

It's been a busy NFL offseason already with a flurry of free-agent signings and trades the past two weeks.

Many of these moves could lead to success for the teams that made them. For example, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts are likely in much better positions to compete in 2020 after signing veteran quarterbacks as they added Tom Brady and Philip Rivers, respectively.

More major signings are likely imminent as there are still top players available on the free-agent market.

Here are predictions for where three of the top remaining free agents could land this offseason.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

It doesn't seem like there's been much change on the Jadeveon Clowney market. He still hasn't signed with a team, and there haven't been many rumors tied to potential destinations for the 27-year-old defensive end for financial reasons.

However, NFL.com's Michael Silver recently stated that Clowney would be interested to returning to the Seahawks, who he played for last season, which is something that has been reported throughout the offseason.

"He told me how much he loves the culture and how much he loves being in Seattle and how he thinks it taught him how to be a professional in a way that he hadn't been previously," Silver said, according to Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle. "So I believe, all things being equal, that he would love to stay with the Seahawks."

It might take a bit for the two sides to come to an agreement—and it may not be at the price point that Clowney had hoped—but it seems probable that he could return to Seattle, even if it's a short-term deal.

Prediction: Seahawks

Cam Newton, QB

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton was a late addition to the free-agent quarterback market, as he was released by the Panthers on Monday. The move came after rumors of Carolina looking to trade the former NFL MVP, but evidently that didn't come to fruition.

Now, there are fewer teams that are still in need of a starting quarterback for next season. Those who may not have a starter at this point could wait until the draft to address the need, such as the Dolphins and Chargers.

Newton may have to sign with a team on a short-term deal in a backup role and wait for an opportunity to prove he can return to the level of play he showed in 2015, when he led Carolina to the Super Bowl. Last year, he played only two games because of a foot injury, so he'll also need to show that he's fully recovered.

One potential fit could be the Broncos. Although Drew Lock is Denver's apparent quarterback of the future, he's still unproven after playing only five games in his rookie year. Newton would be a great option to have in case Lock struggles, and if he gets on the field, perhaps he could have a Ryan Tannehill-like turnaround.

Prediction: Broncos

Logan Ryan, CB

Steven Senne/Associated Press

One of the best defensive backs still available, Logan Ryan will provide a boost to the secondary of whichever team he joins. Last season, Ryan had four interceptions, his most since 2015, while also setting career highs in tackles (113), pass deflections (18) and forced fumbles (four).

Ryan also started 16 games for Tennessee in 2019, marking the first time he had done so in his seven-year career. Now, the 29-year-old may bring that consistency to a different team. One potential fit would be Minnesota, which NFL.com's Nick Shook pointed out could use some help in its secondary after losing Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.

Shook added that it would be a great spot for the cornerback "especially if Ryan is seeking contention and not a massive payday, which he's likely learned he isn't going to get this offseason."

The Vikings should address their secondary in the NFL draft, but they likely need to add multiple defensive backs because of their substantial losses. Expect Ryan to head to Minnesota to try to help it stay competitive in the NFC in 2020.

Prediction: Vikings