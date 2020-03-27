Report: President Trump Called Alex Rodriguez for Coronavirus Response Advice

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 02: Baseball analyst and former player Alex Rodriguez looks on during batting practice prior to the start of the American League WildCard Game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on October 2, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has apparently consulted with MLB legend Alex Rodriguez during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ABC News' John Santucci and Katherine Faulders.

According to CNN, the United States has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest of any country. At least 590,000 cases have been diagnosed worldwide. Doctors reported 402 deaths related to the disease on Friday alone in the U.S., a single-day high so far, per CNN.

New York City, where Rodriguez spent 12 seasons with the New York Yankees, has been hit especially hard. The most populous city in the United States had 25,398 cases as of 2:19 p.m. ET on Friday.

The pandemic is beginning to put a strain on hospitals and medical facilities. 

Tom Cochran, CEO and executive director of The United States Conference of Mayors, released the results from a survey of 213 cities across the country. Cochran wrote the findings of the survey showed "most cities do not have and cannot obtain adequate equipment and supplies needed to protect their residents."

Trump called upon the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to begin increased production on ventilators to address the lack of supply, per CNN.

