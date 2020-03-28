Chad Ochocinco Plays Madden NFL 20 with Fans Online Through EA's 'Stay & Play'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson looks on during warmups before the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco faced five opponents in Madden NFL 20 as part of EA's #StayAndPlay campaign to ask people to stay home and play video games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That session followed one the night before from Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who won two of three games against his competitors.

Ochocinco did not find the same success, losing his first three contests in lopsided fashion before winning the fourth one 34-28. He stayed close in Game 5 but fell 21-10.

However, Ochocinco's primary game is FIFA. Therefore, his Madden results should be taken with a grain of salt.

He closed the session with some friendly public service announcements, imploring everyone to stay safe, wash their hands and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ochocinco played in the NFL from 2001 to '11, making six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams and registering seven seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. He played 10 years with the Cincinnati Bengals before finishing his career with the New England Patriots.   

