Chad Ochocinco Plays Madden NFL 20 with Fans Online Through EA's 'Stay & Play'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco faced five opponents in Madden NFL 20 as part of EA's #StayAndPlay campaign to ask people to stay home and play video games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That session followed one the night before from Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who won two of three games against his competitors.

Ochocinco did not find the same success, losing his first three contests in lopsided fashion before winning the fourth one 34-28. He stayed close in Game 5 but fell 21-10.

However, Ochocinco's primary game is FIFA. Therefore, his Madden results should be taken with a grain of salt.

He closed the session with some friendly public service announcements, imploring everyone to stay safe, wash their hands and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ochocinco played in the NFL from 2001 to '11, making six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams and registering seven seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. He played 10 years with the Cincinnati Bengals before finishing his career with the New England Patriots.