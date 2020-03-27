David Ortiz Sends Video Thanking Mass. General Hospital Staff amid COVID-19

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz sent a video message to the staff at Massachusetts General Hospital as the team there continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just want to take this moment to say thank you so much, thank you very much, to every single nurse and doctor at Mass General Hospital," Ortiz said in a YouTube video posted to the hospital's channel. "We all are cheering for you because we know how much you are sacrificing to help people out through this incredible epidemic."

Massachusetts has recorded 3,240 cases of COVID-19 with 35 deaths, according to a CNN tally Friday.

The hospital is consistently cited as one of the best in America with U.S. News and World Report naming it No. 2 in the country for 2019-20.

Ortiz himself has personal reasons to feel thankful for the staff there.

After Ortiz was shot in the back in the Dominican Republic last June, the Red Sox were able to fly him back to Boston to receive care at Mass General. Doctors there performed critical surgery on Ortiz and spent six weeks nursing him back to full health.

Big Papi won't be forgetting that anytime soon.

"We know how great you guys are. Especially me. I know how wonderful you guys are," he said.