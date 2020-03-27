Blues Announcer John Kelly 'Feeling Strong' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues said play-by-play announcer John Kelly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team confirmed Kelly began self-quarantining March 13 and that he's "feeling strong and symptom free."

"The health and safety of the entire Blues family remains our core focus during these unprecedented times," the Blues said. "We wish John well as he continues his recovery at home."

The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the third such case in the NHL after the Ottawa Senators confirmed their second positive diagnosis.

Kelly's self-quarantine period began one day after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended the 2019-20 season because of the ongoing pandemic. The league is on hold until at least mid-May to line up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended eight-week halt to events with 50 or more people.

Kelly began working as a Blues commentator in 1989 before leaving after the 1991-92 season. He returned to St. Louis in 2004. He has also called games for the Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.