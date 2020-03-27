Blues Announcer John Kelly 'Feeling Strong' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

St. Louis Blues defenseman and captain Alex Pietrangelo wears the NHL Stanley Cup Final logo on his jersey during Game 3 Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues said play-by-play announcer John Kelly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team confirmed Kelly began self-quarantining March 13 and that he's "feeling strong and symptom free."

"The health and safety of the entire Blues family remains our core focus during these unprecedented times," the Blues said. "We wish John well as he continues his recovery at home."

The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the third such case in the NHL after the Ottawa Senators confirmed their second positive diagnosis.

Kelly's self-quarantine period began one day after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended the 2019-20 season because of the ongoing pandemic. The league is on hold until at least mid-May to line up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended eight-week halt to events with 50 or more people.

Kelly began working as a Blues commentator in 1989 before leaving after the 1991-92 season. He returned to St. Louis in 2004. He has also called games for the Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

Video Play Button

Read 8 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    St. Louis Blues Sign Scott Perunovich to Entry-Level Contract

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    St. Louis Blues Sign Scott Perunovich to Entry-Level Contract

    via Last Word on Hockey

    Blues sign 2018 second round draft pick Scott Perunovich to entry level deal

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Blues sign 2018 second round draft pick Scott Perunovich to entry level deal

    KSDK
    via KSDK

    Blues TV announcer John Kelly tests positive for coronavirus

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Blues TV announcer John Kelly tests positive for coronavirus

    Jim Thomas
    via STLtoday.com

    Blues broadcaster ‘symptom free’ after self-quarantine

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Blues broadcaster ‘symptom free’ after self-quarantine

    Scott Charles
    via ProHockeyTalk | NBC Sports