Video: Watch 2020 NFL Draft OL Prospect Mekhi Becton Push Truck to Train

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Mekhi Becton, an offensive line prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, is finding unique ways to keep training in this time of social distancing.

The Louisville alum practiced his drive-blocking skills with the help of a pickup truck:

Training for athletes in all sports has become a challenge because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL has ordered teams to close their facilities until at least April 8.

New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood told Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press he's been doing push-ups and pull-ups in his apartment but was going to try broadening his horizons.

"I'm just like a sprinkler throwing sweat everywhere, which is disgusting, so I guess I better start going outside and finding ways to do something in the park or on a trail or something because the apartment is just not having it for me,” Wood said.

Becton's work before and during the pandemic seems to be paying off. He's currently the third-ranked tackle in this year's draft class by B/R's Matt Miller.