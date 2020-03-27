Video: Watch 2020 NFL Draft OL Prospect Mekhi Becton Push Truck to Train

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Mekhi Becton, an offensive line prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, is finding unique ways to keep training in this time of social distancing.  

The Louisville alum practiced his drive-blocking skills with the help of a pickup truck:

Training for athletes in all sports has become a challenge because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL has ordered teams to close their facilities until at least April 8. 

New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood told Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press he's been doing push-ups and pull-ups in his apartment but was going to try broadening his horizons. 

"I'm just like a sprinkler throwing sweat everywhere, which is disgusting, so I guess I better start going outside and finding ways to do something in the park or on a trail or something because the apartment is just not having it for me,” Wood said.

Becton's work before and during the pandemic seems to be paying off. He's currently the third-ranked tackle in this year's draft class by B/R's Matt Miller

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    AFC Exec Blasts Goodell

    Exec calls Goodell’s warning to not criticize NFL draft dates ‘ridiculous and embarrassing’ (SI)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AFC Exec Blasts Goodell

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Insiders Are Skeptical of 2020 Schedule

    'I don't see how there aren't massive delays up and down the calendar'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Insiders Are Skeptical of 2020 Schedule

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    DeAndre Hopkins Donates $150K

    D-Hop makes generous contribution to his new community by donating $150K to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

    NFL logo
    NFL

    DeAndre Hopkins Donates $150K

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Melvin Gordon Regrets Holdout

    Broncos' new RB says he would have handled last season with Chargers differently due to his 'legacy' as a player

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Melvin Gordon Regrets Holdout

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report