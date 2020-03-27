Report: MLB Discussing 14-Team Playoffs in Coronavirus-Shortened Season

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball will reportedly consider expanding the playoffs from 10 to 14 teams if the 2020 season takes place following the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the update Friday and noted "almost anything is on table," but he added "nothing [is] close to final" with the campaign delayed indefinitely.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

