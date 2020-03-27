Jets Rumors: Latest on Trent Williams Trade, Pierre Desir's Contract, More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New York Jets are one of a few teams in the market to improve their offensive line through a potential trade with the Washington Redskins for Trent Williams.

The 31-year-old was given permission to seek a trade earlier in the offseason, but the Redskins have yet to find the perfect negotiating partner. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have "no interest" in giving up their second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The asking price could be high because of the demand for the player. ESPN's John Keim reported the Redskins "have discussed trade compensation for Williams with multiple teams."

On the other side of the ball, the Jets have added free agents at a few positions, with defensive back Pierre Desir and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor among the latest arrivals.

Latest Jets Rumors

Trent Williams

Any potential deal for Williams comes with two issues.

The first is compensation for the Redskins, who "continue to ask for second-round value", according to Keim. The second component is agreeing to a new contract with the player, who is in line to make $12.5 million in 2020 before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

According to Mehta, Williams wants "much more" in any extended deal with his new team. That is causing some teams to be hesitant in offering a second-round pick.

With the No. 48 overall pick likely off the board in negotiations, the Jets could offer one of their two third-round picks to tempt Washington into doing a deal.

However, the Jets have another option at the position if they decide not to pursue the experienced left tackle. They are positioned nicely in the first round to draft one of the top four offensive linemen. At No. 11, one or more of Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Tristan Wirfs should be available for selection.

If the Jets go in that direction, the first-round pick would fill the one remaining void on a revamped offensive line.

Over the past two weeks, the AFC East side inked deals with tackle George Fant, center Connor McGovern, guard Alex Lewis, guard/center Josh Andrews and guard Greg Van Roten.

The goal of the upgrades is to protect quarterback Sam Darnold, who was sacked 33 times in 2019 and has been taken down on 63 occasions in his two-year career.

Pierre Desir

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Desir's one-year contract is worth up to $5.5 million.

The deal comes at a decent value for the Jets after the 29-year-old made $9 million with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. Desir recorded career highs with 11 passes defended and three interceptions last season for the Colts, who released him Saturday.

He will be one of the corners tasked with improving the performance at the position in 2020.

The Jets revamped their depth chart at the position by releasing Trumaine Johnson, who signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal in 2018. Johnson was part of a disappointing group in 2019 that did not have a single player record more than one interception.

Safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye led the team in passes defended, and three linebackers recorded better numbers in that category than all but one corner.

If the Jets still don't feel secure at corner, they could bolster the depth through the draft. But that likely wouldn't occur until the second round because of the abundance of offensive tackles set to be available in the first round.

Patrick Onwuasor

According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, Onwuasor inked a one-year deal with the Jets.

The 27-year-old joins a deep group led by C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson. The team also re-signed Neville Hewitt and James Burgess this offseason. Burgess and Hewitt were two of the top three tacklers on the roster in 2019, with Jamal Adams sandwiched between them on the stat chart.

Onwuasor produced 64 tackles, six quarterback hits and five tackles for loss in his final season with the Baltimore Ravens. During his four years with the AFC North side, he averaged 58.5 tackles, but his starts decreased from 12 in 2018 to six last season.

In 2019, he earned $3.1 million, but that was the first season in which he made seven figures.

The one-year deal makes sense since the Jets have $25 million tied up in Mosley and Williamson. Onwausor's contract comes at a minimal risk for the Jets, and if he performs well, his signing could be one of the steals of free agency.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.