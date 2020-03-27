NFL Draft 2020: Where Tua Tagovailoa, Top QBs Are Being Taken in Mocks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is clearly one of the top players in this year's NFL draft class. The only thing that could prevent the former Alabama quarterback from being a top pick would likely be health concerns.

Last season, Tagovailoa underwent season-ending hip surgery in November, and because he didn't participate in workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, teams may not get to see him on a field in person before the draft. That's because coronavirus concerns are preventing scouts and executives from having pre-draft visits with prospects.

However, Tagovailoa appears to be in good shape as he posted videos of some of his individual workouts on his Instagram earlier this week.

So, Tagovailoa should be an early pick in the draft, which is what most mocks are predicting to happen at this point. Here's a look at where several draft analysts are projecting him and several other top quarterbacks to be selected.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

The most likely scenario for Tua Tagovailoa appears to be being drafted by the Miami Dolphins, who own the No. 5 pick.

That's how ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the beginning of the draft unfolding. It's been a popular projection, as the Dolphins need a QB and Tagovailoa should be the best available one on the board when their first selection arrives.

Some don't believe Miami will be that patient. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports thinks the Dolphins will trade up to the No. 2 pick, currently owned by the Washington Redskins, in order to select Tagovailoa. There have been rumors of Washington having interest in the former Alabama quarterback, so it makes sense that Miami would want to offer a package to move up three spots to secure him.

Or perhaps the Redskins will select Tagovailoa themselves, as NFL.com's Chad Reuter is predicting will happen. He thinks Washington will trade Dwayne Haskins Jr., which it drafted in the first round last year, and go into 2020 with Tagovailoa and the recently acquired Kyle Allen as its quarterbacks.

It's unlikely Tagovailoa falls past the Dolphins, though, so he should be a top-five pick.

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As Kiper pointed out, the Chargers "appear uninterested in the quarterbacks in the free-agent or trade market," with veteran Tyrod Taylor is their projected starter. However, that could change at the draft if they decide to select Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick, which Kiper is predicting.

Philip Rivers started every game at quarterback for the Chargers in the last 14 seasons, so it will be different seeing somebody else under center for them in Week 1 of the 2020 campaign. Herbert would be a great replacement, as he could perhaps go on to have a Rivers-like career in Los Angeles.

Trapasso also has Herbert going to the Chargers at No. 6, noting that it would be the "ideal selection" for them as they enter a new chapter of their franchise's history.

Because Reuter has the Redskins drafting Tagovailoa, that would still leave the Dolphins in need of a quarterback. In his mock, they trade up to the No. 4 pick, currently owned by the Giants, to secure Herbert as the future leader of their offense. By doing that, they could prevent the Chargers from moving ahead of them.

Jordan Love, Utah State

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

There are some big discrepancies in where Jordan Love is being projected among mock drafts.

Trapasso believes Love could be selected at No. 9 by the Jaguars, who currently have Gardner Minshew II as their projected starter entering the season. It's possible they'll be set with Minshew, who had a solid rookie year in 2019.

Kiper is predicting Love will be on the board longer, with the Patriots at No. 23 selecting him. With Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay, New England needs a new franchise quarterback. It's possible that could be Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted in the fourth round last year, but Love could be another option for the Pats.

Whether Love goes in the top 10 or falls to later in the round, it's likely he'll be the fourth and final quarterback selected in the first round of this year's draft.