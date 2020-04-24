Terrell Lewis Drafted by Rams: Los Angeles' Updated Depth Chart After Round 3

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Linebacker Terrell Lewis is joining the Los Angeles Rams after being selected 84th overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Lewis gives Los Angeles the edge-rusher the team sorely needed after Dante Fowler Jr. signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

LDE: Michael Brockers, Morgan Fox

NT: A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day

RDE: Aaron Donald, Tanzel Smart

OLB: Samson Ebukam, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

ILB: Micah Kiser, Travin Howard

ILB: Leonard Floyd, Kenny Young

OLB: Terrell Lewis*, Justin Lawler, Natrez Patrick

CB: Troy Hill, Darious Williams

CB: Jalen Ramsey, David Long

FS: John Johnson, Nick Scott

SS: Taylor Rapp, Jake Gervase

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over The Cap.

The former Alabama star will be expected to contribute right away. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller named him the fifth-best edge-rusher available in this year's class—and the one who's done the most to improve his stock ahead of the draft.

That's after a standout season with the Crimson Tide in which Lewis recorded 21 solo tackles and six sacks as a redshirt junior to go with a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.

Miller isn't the only expert high on Lewis' potential, either. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to 2012 second-round pick Andre Branch during the combine, but he listed durability as a concern after Lewis suffered an ACL tear the summer after his sophomore season:

"He needs to fill out his long, athletic build with more girth and muscle to help set stronger edges and hold his ground against downhill rushing attacks. He's played in just 26 games, so he's less technically sound than most Alabama defenders at this stage, but he was still productive and showed growth as a player in-season. With more coaching and development as a rusher, he should be able to pair traits with skill to become a future NFL starter, provided his health issues are in the past."

At 6'5", 262 pounds, Lewis has the build of an NFL linebacker. Now with the Rams, he'll have a chance to prove he belongs right away.

After losing defensive end Robert Quinn to the Chicago Bears this offseason, the Rams are ready for someone else to bring the heat to opposing quarterbacks. As the newest member of the team, Lewis will have as good an opportunity to step into that role as anyone.