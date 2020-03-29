Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2020

0 of 10

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

NFL free agency isn't all about stars. Sure, we want to know where quarterback Cam Newton and edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney will suit up next season. Yet teams need bargain-bin signings who turn into cost-effective solutions.

Last offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs signed safety Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million contract, but they also added cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year, $2 million deal.

Mathieu and Breeland helped elevate the team's pass defense from 31st in 2018 to eighth in 2019, combining for six interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

Before the start of the third week of free agency, let's take a look at underrated veterans on the market—players without an All-Pro or Pro Bowl season. We'll highlight each selection's strengths and connect them to a primary suitor—giving alternative landing spots—based on team needs.