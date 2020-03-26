49ers' Arik Armstead Runs Twitter Raffle to Support Sacramento Small Businesses

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead is lending a helping hand to his hometown.

Armstead announced he is running a Twitter contest to support Sacramento, which he pointed out is made up of over 60 percent small businesses and many local restaurants that are particularly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

He asked Twitter users to use the hashtag #EAT91SIX as part of a tweet featuring a picture of food from the restaurants to be entered to win prizes such as 49ers tickets and autographed memorabilia:

Armstead also revealed United Sac, which is helping the Sacramento community respond to the pandemic, is partnering with him on this project. 

CBS Sacramento noted Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson and Sacramento Republic FC midfielder Rodrigo Lopez, who are also Sacramento natives, are participating as well.

