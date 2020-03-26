49ers' Arik Armstead Runs Twitter Raffle to Support Sacramento Small Businesses

49ers' Arik Armstead Runs Twitter Raffle to Support Sacramento Small BusinessesMarch 27, 2020
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead is lending a helping hand to his hometown.
Armstead announced he is running a Twitter contest to support Sacramento, which he pointed out is made up of over 60 percent small businesses and many local restaurants that are particularly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
He asked Twitter users to use the hashtag #EAT91SIX as part of a tweet featuring a picture of food from the restaurants to be entered to win prizes such as 49ers tickets and autographed memorabilia:
Arik Armstead @arikarmstead
In order to support local, I’ll be rewarding people who support Sacramento restaurants. Tweet a pic of your food (tag or mention restaurant) using the #EAT91SIX to be entered to win 49ers tix, autographed memorabilia + more (I’ll be selecting random winners starting 4/1) (2/2) https://t.co/aFnSQC2Ya4
Armstead also revealed United Sac, which is helping the Sacramento community respond to the pandemic, is partnering with him on this project.
CBS Sacramento noted Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson and Sacramento Republic FC midfielder Rodrigo Lopez, who are also Sacramento natives, are participating as well.
NFL Draft to Go On as Scheduled