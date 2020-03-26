Darqueze Dennard Remains Free Agent After Failing to Agree to Jaguars Contract

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard will no longer sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars because "the two sides could not come to an agreement on the final contract terms," the Jags confirmed Thursday, per John Reid of the Florida Times-Union.

Dennard is still an unrestricted free agent.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had reported on March 17 that the 28-year-old was headed to Jacksonville.

Dennard was selected 24th overall in the 2014 draft by Cincinnati. The Michigan State product had a career year statistically in 2017 with career highs in interceptions (two), sacks (two), passes defended (six), tackles (85) and games played (16).

Dennard carried that momentum into 2018 and a career-best nine starts:

Last season's 22nd-ranked cornerback, per Pro Football Focus, did not make his 2019 debut until Week 7 after offseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

Dennard appeared in nine games overall (five starts) and made the most of his time on the field for the league-worst 2-14 Bengals (h/t ESPN):

"Dennard was one of the Cincinnati Bengals' most effective defensive backs in 2019, leading the team in catch rate allowed below expectation at 16.3 percent, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Overall, he allowed just 16 completions on 36 targets last season."

ESPN's Field Yates added that Dennard's initial intention was to sign a three-year contract with Jacksonville before negotiations fell apart.