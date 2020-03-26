Kyle Van Noy Says He Isn't Surprised Tom Brady Signed with Bucs over Patriots

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

It will be shocking to see Tom Brady suit up as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after watching the 42-year-old quarterback play in New England Patriots red, white and blue for 20 years.

When former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was asked if he was surprised to see Brady leave New England, however, the 29-year-old simply replied, "No."

"I'm just glad he's in the NFC now," Van Noy added, smiling.

Brady and Van Noy were teammates in New England from 2016 through last season, winning two Super Bowls together.

Brady became a free agent for the first time in his career and opted to depart New England for the Bucs on a two-year deal:

Van Noy, meanwhile, left New England this offseason to sign with the Miami Dolphins on a four-year, $51 million contract—reuniting with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who worked closely with him for two-and-a-half seasons as the Pats linebackers coach.

Van Noy offered more commentary on Brady's move to Tampa while visiting with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday (h/t NESN):

"I was just like everybody else: I was shocked a little bit, but I felt like I could see the writing on the wall with just how things went and just how things played out. I wish he was a lifer in New England because I think that would have been a really cool story. But I'm happy for him. He got what he wanted, a $50 million contract guaranteed. That is amazing. It doesn't matter how much money you've earned, that's still a bunch of money."



ESPN's Seth Wickersham went in-depth on everything that led Brady to leave head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots, citing that what the future Hall of Famer wanted most was a secure contract extension:

Brady got that with the Bucs.

He also got the opportunity to take Tampa Bay to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Not to mention, Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.