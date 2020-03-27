Ranking the Top 10 NFL Free Agents Left on the Market

2 of 10

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Right now in particular, 2017 feels like a longgggg time ago. But we're only two seasons removed from the 2017 NFL campaign, and Daryl Williams was one of the most dominant right tackles in the NFL that year.

A major knee injury destroyed his attempt at an encore and killed his momentum in 2018, and he wasn't as consistently effective coming back from said injury in 2019, but the 2015 fourth-round pick did get a chance to flash his versatility by stepping in at every position along the Carolina Panthers offensive line except center last season.

He's still only 27, he's a superb run-blocker and he's got a lot of upside. He's also flown under the radar, possibly because an unusual number of big-name offensive linemen hit the market this month.

Williams might have to settle for a short prove-it contract at this point, but don't be surprised if the talented, accomplished and disciplined Oklahoma product blows away expectations as either a tackle or a guard in a new environment in 2020.