College Sports Fans' Viewing Guide for This Weekend

While our new normal is anything but regular, college sports fans must continue findings ways to adapt.

Yes, it would be more entertaining to watch the Elite Eight this weekend. Still, broadcast companies have significantly overhauled their plans in the absence of the NCAA basketball tournaments and are showing replays of past March Madness games.

And if another coach live-tweets a replay as Kansas head coach Bill Self did recently, the replays may be even more informative.

Though we do suggest you breathe some fresh air—with appropriate social distancing—B/R is also providing some weekend options to scratch your college sports itch.

Cable Options (all times ET)

On both Saturday and Sunday, CBS Sports Network has a marathon of classic Elite Eight games. Be prepared for a heavy dose of Kentucky basketball, especially on Saturday. Awful Announcing has a handy schedule of the weekend.

CBS also has three national championship games lined up Sunday. The marathon begins at 1 p.m. and includes the 1985 Villanova-Georgetown, 1997 Arizona-Kentucky and 2010 Butler-Duke contests.

Throughout the weekend, ESPNU is also loaded with college basketball games from the 2019-20 season.

Saturday, notable men's games are Baylor at Kansas (8 a.m.) and Arizona at Oregon (6 p.m.). Marquee women's games include the ACC tournament championship between Florida State and NC State (noon), Oregon at UConn (4 p.m.) and Mississippi State at South Carolina (8 p.m.).

Then on Sunday, the UConn at Ohio State (1 p.m.) women's game is up first. Notable men's games include Notre Dame at Syracuse (3 p.m.) and Kentucky at Auburn (7 p.m.).

ESPN2 has scheduled Parts 1 and 2 of "The Draft: Featured" to run from 8-9 a.m. Sunday morning. The series provides all-access coverage of some 2020 NFL draft prospects.

YouTube Options

As CBS shows Duke's win over Butler at 4 p.m. Sunday, consider the story behind Gordon Hayward's half-court shot.

This weekend is March 28-29. Last year, the NCAA men's tournament played the Sweet 16 on those dates.

On the 28th, relive Purdue's overtime win over Tennessee. On the 29th, check out Zion Williamson and Duke escaping Virginia Tech.

Saturday also marks the 12-year anniversary of Stephen Curry dropping 33 points in a Sweet 16 victory over Wisconsin. Related note: Protect Gus Johnson at all costs.

As the weekend brings along March 28, also watch some highlights of a college football legend who wore No. 28.

Adrian Peterson rushed for 1,925 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman, earning first-team AP All-America honors and finishing second in 2004 Heisman Trophy voting. He posted two more 1,000-yard years before heading to the NFL.

On the 29th, throw on highlights of former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams. He secured third-team AP All-American status as a freshman in 2017 when he grabbed six interceptions.

Streaming Options

Sunday at 1 p.m., NBC has a replay of the epic 2018 Olympic gold-medal game between the U.S. and Canadian women's teams. The matchup is absolutely worth a watch.

This year is also the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice" squad that shocked the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics, and on Netflix, you can watch Miracle.

The 2004 film features Kurt Russell as head coach Herb Brooks, who assembles a roster of young players for the Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. While many of them had started their professional journeys, old college grudges and rivalries are a central part of the storyline.

Who do you play for?

