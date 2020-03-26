Patriots Rumors: Latest on Interest in Cam Newton, Kyle Allen

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have been mentioned in plenty of offseason quarterback discussions, but it does not appear they will be making a major move to replace Tom Brady.

At the moment, 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham, journeyman backup Cody Kessler and Brian Hoyer, who is now in his third spell with the franchise, are the quarterbacks on the depth chart.

Bill Belichick's team could bring in Cam Newton as a free agent, but The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that "it doesn’t appear the Patriots have any immediate interest in adding the QB."

However, they may have had some interest in going after Kyle Allen, who was traded to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Patriots "sniffed around a little" on the 24-year-old before he found a new home.

Barring a significant change, the Patriots could be comfortable with the three quarterbacks they have on the roster going into training camp.

Latest Patriots Rumors

Cam Newton

One of the reasons the Patriots might not be interested in Cam Newton is the price.

The 30-year-old made $16.7 million with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, and the Patriots have minimal room left in salary-cap space.

To even attempt a Newton signing, the Patriots would have to work some salary-cap gymnastics to get within the range of his recent earnings.

Newton has made over $10 million in each of the last four seasons, while New England is paying its three quarterbacks less than $3 million.

In fact, Hoyer is the highest-paid signal-caller on the roster, and he is the only one making more than $1 million at $1,050,000. Kessler is in line to earn $935,000 and Stidham is scheduled to make $833,423. That is a stark contrast from what they were paying Brady, who made $23 million in his final season with the franchise.

If the price was right, Newton could have been an intriguing option because of his experience. He has appeared in 125 games, which is 56 more than Hoyer.

Hoyer, Kessler and Stidham have combined for 89 appearances, and while relying on them could be a dicey strategy, the Patriots don't have the cap space to pursue what could be viewed as a better option.

Kyle Allen

Allen would have been a much more affordable option for the Patriots if they had decided to go after him.

He is scheduled to make $675,000 for the Redskins in 2020 and is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,322 yards in 13 games.

Allen was viewed as surplus in Carolina because it signed Teddy Bridgewater from the New Orleans Saints and brought in XFL standout P.J. Walker, who worked with head coach Matt Rhule at Temple.

From an experience standpoint, Allen could be viewed as a better option than Kessler or Stidham since he played on a consistent basis in 2019.

The Houston product started in 12 of his 13 appearances last season, and he threw 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Stidham has only thrown four NFL passes, one of which was an interception, while Kessler did not attempt a pass in 2019.

One of the downfalls with Allen, though, is how poorly he finished last season. He had four passing touchdowns and seven picks in December.

Since he comes with some flaws, the Patriots may be better off handing the reins of the offense to a young player such as Stidham, who has had a year to learn the system.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.