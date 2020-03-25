Bills Owners Terry, Kim Pegula Pledge $1.2M in Coronavirus Aid to Western NY

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: Detail view of Buffalo Bills logo on a camouflage flag waved during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Denver 20-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have pledged $1.2 million in community aid to western New York citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Wednesday:

The money will be distributed to three organizations: The Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund, the FeedMore WNY and the Rural Outreach Center in East Aurora. A portion of the money will also go to supporting first responders and medical personnel and will be used to procure medical supplies.

Kim Pegula said in a statement:

"We realize we are in uncertain times as a nation and as a community. Like many Western New Yorkers, we are faced with making difficult decisions, but we realize that focusing on the health and welfare of our community is what will get us through these difficult times. While we don't yet know the scope of the pandemic, we wanted to ensure that we were able to give some immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines."

The Bills and the Pegulas joined a number of NFL owners and players who have donated money to aid those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Pegulas pledge $1.2 million in aid towards COVID-19 pandemic

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Pegulas pledge $1.2 million in aid towards COVID-19 pandemic

    WGR 550 SportsRadio
    via WGR 550 SportsRadio

    Why Diggs Left Vikings

    Stefon Diggs wants to be treated like a top player and ‘left them with no choice,’ but to trade him (ESPN)

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Why Diggs Left Vikings

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills in good position to survive shortened offseason

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills in good position to survive shortened offseason

    WGR 550 SportsRadio
    via WGR 550 SportsRadio

    Bills: Stock Up or Down?

    @MikeFreemanNFL grades every team's offseason so far

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills: Stock Up or Down?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report