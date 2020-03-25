Bills Owners Terry, Kim Pegula Pledge $1.2M in Coronavirus Aid to Western NY

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have pledged $1.2 million in community aid to western New York citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Wednesday:

The money will be distributed to three organizations: The Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund, the FeedMore WNY and the Rural Outreach Center in East Aurora. A portion of the money will also go to supporting first responders and medical personnel and will be used to procure medical supplies.

Kim Pegula said in a statement:

"We realize we are in uncertain times as a nation and as a community. Like many Western New Yorkers, we are faced with making difficult decisions, but we realize that focusing on the health and welfare of our community is what will get us through these difficult times. While we don't yet know the scope of the pandemic, we wanted to ensure that we were able to give some immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines."

The Bills and the Pegulas joined a number of NFL owners and players who have donated money to aid those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.