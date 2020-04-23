Austin Jackson Drafted by Dolphins: Miami's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins added a high-ceiling offensive tackle to their roster by selecting Austin Jackson with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Jackson will be tasked with protecting Tua Tagovailoa, who was the Dolphins' first pick at No. 5 overall.

Here's what Miami's offensive roster looks like after two first-round selections:

QB - Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen

RB - Jordan Howard, Kalen Ballage

WR 1 - DeVante Parker

WR 2 - Allen Hurns

WR 3 - Albert Wilson, Ricardo Louis

TE - Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe

LT - Austin Jackson, Julie'n Davenport

LG - Ereck Flowers, Shaq Calhoun

C - Ted Karras

RG - Michael Deiter, Danny Isidora

RT - Jesse Davis

Arriving at USC as part of a much-hyped 2017 recruiting class, Jackson was expected to be a standout from that group. He was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 8 offensive tackle coming out of North Canyon High School, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 20-year-old had a breakout 2019 season at USC, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as the starting left tackle. He was a two-year starter for the Trojans after being used primarily as a backup and special teams player as a true freshman in 2017.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Jackson was able to show off a number of skills that made him an attractive draft prospect. He ranked in the top 10 among offensive linemen in bench press reps (27), vertical jump (31 inches) and broad jump (115 inches), as well as 12th in the three-cone drill (7.95 seconds).

Jackson has the size (6'5", 322 lbs) and raw tools to become an impact player in the pros.

B/R's Matt Miller had him ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle prospect and No. 37 overall player in this year's draft class.

As the Dolphins make strides in their rebuilding effort, the offensive line was one of the biggest areas of need.

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus ranked Miami's offensive line as the NFL's worst unit in 2019, with the highest percentage of quick pressure allowed (33 percent of dropbacks) and lowest run-blocking grade. There is nowhere for it to go but up in 2020.

Jackson has the potential to slide right in as a starter next season, or at least rotate in at tackle on a regular basis.