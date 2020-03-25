NBCSN to Re-Air Iconic 'Sunday Night Football' Games During Coronavirus Pandemic

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

NBC Sports announced on Wednesday that NBC Sports Network will air two iconic Sunday Night Football games per night beginning on Monday and lasting through Sunday, April 5.

The program will be called Football Week in America and start at 7 p.m. ET every night. Mike Tirico will act as the host, introducing each game, while the broadcast will also have "a specialized ticker featuring live tweets" using #FootballWeekNBCSN.

"We thank Commissioner [Roger] Goodell and the NFL for working with us to present this special lineup of NBC Sunday Night Football games, which will entertain fans over seven nights while also helping to support COVID-19 related fundraising with on-screen messaging," NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua said in a statement.

The press release provided a day-by-day guide of which games will air, as follows:

Monday, March 30: Manning Bowl I & a Classic Brady-Manning Matchup

Tuesday, March 31: Double Dose of Dallas

Wednesday, April 1: Peyton Manning with the Broncos

Thursday, April 2: Brett Favre at Lambeau

Friday, April 3: Brees, Brady & Manning

Saturday, April 4: Last-Second Victories on SNF

Sunday, April 5: OBJ’s Catch & Mahomes-Brady I

The coronavirus has brought sports to a halt worldwide. In the United States, the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have all suspended their seasons. According to CNN, at least 52,976 people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19, with 704 people dying from the virus as of Tuesday.