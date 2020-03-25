NFL to Discuss Changing Rule Restricting Teams to 1 Helmet Per Year in 2021

The NFL is looking into a rule change for the 2021 season that would allow teams to use an alternate helmet in games when they wear an alternate jersey.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio in an email that the league is discussing the change that limits teams to just one helmet. 

"There will be no change for the 2020 season," McCarthy wrote. "There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made."

The topic came up after Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on The Dan Patrick Show that they would look to bring back the creamsicle uniforms in 2021 "once the helmet rule changes."   

Starting with the 2018 season, the NFL relaxed its policy on throwback and/or color-rush jerseys so teams could wear them for three games during the regular season.

Helmets have not been part of the policy change, however, with league rules stipulating all 32 teams are limited to one set of helmet shells. 

The Buccaneers previously tried to bring back their creamsicle jerseys with the Bucco Bruce helmet in 2013, but the plan was nixed because of the NFL's one-helmet rule.

