NFL Planning to Use 2020 Draft for Charity Toward COVID-19 Pandemic Relief

The NFL is reportedly planning to use April's NFL draft as a means of bolstering charitable efforts to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, more details will be revealed in the coming weeks, but the league's primary goal is to increase COVID-19 relief funds.

Despite the fact the coronavirus outbreak has prevented teams from meeting with draft prospects and carrying out physicals, the NFL is moving forward with the 2020 draft, which will take place April 23-25.

It was originally scheduled to be held in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas, but draft festivities were canceled as a result of COVID-19. The NFL has yet to announce how the draft will be presented on television.

