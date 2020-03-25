Marcus Mariota Says Raiders Are Derek Carr's Team Despite $17.6M Contract

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Despite receiving a lucrative contract from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Marcus Mariota is operating as if he will be Derek Carr's backup.

Speaking to KHON-TV (h/t ESPN's Paul Gutierrez), Mariota said "first and foremost" the Raiders are Carr's team and his priority in free agency "was to be a part of a team that I felt could bring out the best in me."

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mariota's deal is worth $17.6 million over two years with a $7.5 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2020, but it also includes a number of incentives that could escalate up to $37 million.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in December that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was considering moving on from Carr due to "a growing frustration with the veteran by the coaching staff, and concerns about how much potential for growth remains."

Carr had a solid season in 2019 with 4,054 yards, 21 touchdowns and a career-high 70.4 completion percentage.

La Canfora noted Gruden was likely going to look at the 2020 draft class for an upgrade, but Mariota is someone the organization has had a high opinion of in the past.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock had Mariota ranked as the top quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2015 draft when he worked as an NFL Network analyst.

Mariota is trying to re-establish himself as an NFL quarterback after losing his starting job with the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. The 26-year-old threw for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games last season.