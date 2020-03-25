Report: Manfred Urges MLB Teams to Pay Employees, Not Consider Job Reductions

John Raoux/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has reportedly urged teams to continue paying their non-player employees through at least April even though the league is facing a "potential multibillion-dollar shortfall" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported Wednesday that Manfred also "cautioned against" job reductions despite MLB's 2020 schedule remaining in limbo.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

