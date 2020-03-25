Report: Manfred Urges MLB Teams to Pay Employees, Not Consider Job Reductions

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has reportedly urged teams to continue paying their non-player employees through at least April even though the league is facing a "potential multibillion-dollar shortfall" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported Wednesday that Manfred also "cautioned against" job reductions despite MLB's 2020 schedule remaining in limbo.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stars Who Finished Careers on Different Teams

    MLB legends who pulled a Tom Brady 😮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stars Who Finished Careers on Different Teams

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Minor Leaguer Has COVID-19

    Player in Red Sox's minor league system has tested positive for coronavirus

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Minor Leaguer Has COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Thor's TJ Doesn't Sink Mets

    @ZachRymer explains why the loss hurts, but that it doesn't completely eliminate the Mets from NL East contention ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Why Thor's TJ Doesn't Sink Mets

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Noah Syndergaard to Have Tommy John Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Noah Syndergaard to Have Tommy John Surgery

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report