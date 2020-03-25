Cam Newton Rumors: Latest on Bears, Chargers Interest After QB's Release

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Cam Newton has become a free agent due to the Carolina Panthers' recent signings and the inability to strike a trade with another NFL franchise.

The 30-year-old, who was released Tuesday, was made expendable after the Panthers inked a deal with Teddy Bridgewater and signed XFL standout P.J. Walker.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carolina "tried to send" Newton to the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers but "found no takers."

The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue also reported on the lack of interest, as she said Monday that "Newton's camp is having a difficult time finding a trade partner." She also mentioned the Washington Redskins "did not ever truly consider bringing Newton in the fold."

The Bears acquired Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars to provide competition for Mitchell Trubisky, while Washington brought in Kyle Allen in a trade with the Panthers for depth behind Dwayne Haskins.

One of the possible red flags surrounding a potential trade for Newton could have been his health. He missed a majority of the 2019 campaign with a Lisfranc injury and suffered a shoulder injury in 2018.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Newton "passed a physical" Monday that was arranged by the Panthers and his personal team. He also reported that the previously injured shoulder and foot were "checking out well and he is hungrier than ever and eager for the next opportunity."

The positive health news is a good sign for Newton, but now he has to find a new employer in a quarterback market that is scarce at best right now.

The New England Patriots could have been viewed as a landing spot for the Auburn product, or fellow free agent Jameis Winston, but they signed Brian Hoyer to put three quarterbacks on their depth chart.

Jarrett Stidham is in line to be Tom Brady's replacement, while Cody Kessler is also signed to a contract.

The Miami Dolphins might be a possibility as well, but they are in a great position to add Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Ryan Fitzpatrick could start in Week 1 if the presumptive first-round pick is not ready to start, or he could serve as a backup.

Tyrod Taylor could be in a similar position with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the No. 6 overall selection.

Since two of the potential openings could be filled by rookies, the Dolphins and Chargers would presumably be out of the running for Newton.

That leaves few starting positions available for the start of the 2020 regular season.

Teams could also be hesitant to acquire Newton in any role because of the large contract he could come with. He made over $10 million in each of his final four seasons with the Panthers, which concluded with him earning $16.7 million in 2019.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player could command a salary that high in the coming years, but he may need to prove to teams he can play a full 16-game slate before that occurs.

Newton participated in 16 contests once over the last four campaigns, but even though he missed games in 2016 and 2018, he still threw for over 3,000 yards.

He has thrown for 3,000 yards on eight occasions, eclipsed the 20-touchdown mark five times and run for at least five scores in seven seasons.

If healthy, Newton could make a difference somewhere in the NFL, but there are questions about whether than can happen in 2020 given the lack of openings at his position.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.