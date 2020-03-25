NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Odds for Cam Newton's Next Team, Free Agency Rumors

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

There have been several surprises already during 2020 NFL free agency. One of the bigger ones involved the Carolina Panthers, who decided to pull the plug on quarterback Cam Newton and to replace him with Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was reportedly signed on March 17 while Newton was still on the roster. Doing things in that order most likely made for an awkward situation with the former league MVP. It also hamstrung the Panthers in terms of trade leverage. There was no way that Carolina would keep both Bridgewater and Newton on the roster, and teams knew it.

With teams unable to medically evaluate Newton because of the league's ban on travel and physicals amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was virtually no interest in spending assets to acquire Newton.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Carolina tried to deal the Auburn product to the Chicago Bears or Los Angeles Chargers, but to no avail:

Carolina was able to send backup Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

So where might Newton end up next? The Miami Dolphins are the leaders in the clubhouse, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chargers aren't far behind:

The Denver Broncos are also included on the list. It's curious because Denver appears committed to second-year man Drew Lock, and it added Jeff Driskel in free agency to be his veteran backup. A connection can be made, however, as quarterbacks coach Mike Shula was the Panthers' offensive coordinator from 2013-2017.

The New England Patriots are also listed as a potential landing spot, which makes some sense with Tom Brady now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, New England doesn't have any "immediate interest," according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Newton may not land a starting opportunity this offseason, but someone will give him a chance. All 32 teams have witnessed what he's capable of when healthy.

Teams Tried to Push Trades on New England

The Patriots aren't likely to add Newton, even with Brady out of the building. They have second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham on the roster, Cody Kessler behind him and they recently re-signed journeyman Brian Hoyer.

Unless New England takes a chance on a quarterback in the draft—an entirely possible scenario—the Patriots may stand firm with the quarterbacks they have.

However, this didn't stop other teams from trying to take advantage of New England's situation early in or before free agency, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

"A lot of other teams have contacted the Patriots, according to sources, trying to push guys on the Patriots," Garafolo said on NFL Total Access (h/t Adam London of NESN). "See if they can get a pick back in return for one of their quarterbacks. In fact, it sounds like the Colts with Hoyer were one of those teams."

Obviously, the Patriots didn't bite on a deal, but it is interesting to think that teams viewed them as vulnerable after so many years of them dominating the AFC.

For Hoyer, it's his third stint in New England. He's gone just 16-23 as a starter, but he did go 10-6 during a two-year period with the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney Not Rushing a Decision

The biggest name remaining on the open market is pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. A three-time Pro Bowler at a premier position, Clowney was expected to command heavy interest in free agency. However, his demand for a $20 million-per-year deal has caused teams to shy away.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Dolphins made Clowney an offer in the $17 million-per-season range:

However, that was disputed by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. Per Jackson, the Dolphins never made Clowney an offer at all.

A return to the Seattle Seahawks could make sense for the South Carolina product, but Clowney is not going to rush his decision and will instead wait for the right combination of price and fit.

"No one has met Clowney's price or even, from what I understand, really come close to it," Rapoport said of Clowney on Total Access. "So at this point, it seems he is willing to wait for the right deal."

Along with Newton, Clowney may remain unsigned for the immediate future.