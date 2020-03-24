Cam Newton Says He's 'Free and Hungry' on Instagram After Release from Panthers

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 24, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Cam Newton after nine seasons, and the 2015 NFL MVP appears determined to make a big impact where he winds up next.

Newton called himself "free and hungry" in an Instagram post that featured the 30-year-old going through an offseason workout.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and NCAA champion missed all but two games last season due to a Lisfranc injury that required surgery.

That followed numerous seasons with shoulder ailments, including a partially torn rotator cuff that required surgery in March 2017 and another injury that required an arthroscopic procedure in January 2019.

When healthy, however, Newton is a dominant force capable of putting an entire offense on his back. He has 240 regular-season touchdowns to his name (182 passing, 58 rushing) in 125 games and led Carolina to the playoffs four times during a five-season stretch between 2013 and 2017.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

