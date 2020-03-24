Cam Newton Says He's 'Free and Hungry' on Instagram After Release from Panthers

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Cam Newton after nine seasons, and the 2015 NFL MVP appears determined to make a big impact where he winds up next.

Newton called himself "free and hungry" in an Instagram post that featured the 30-year-old going through an offseason workout.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and NCAA champion missed all but two games last season due to a Lisfranc injury that required surgery.

That followed numerous seasons with shoulder ailments, including a partially torn rotator cuff that required surgery in March 2017 and another injury that required an arthroscopic procedure in January 2019.

When healthy, however, Newton is a dominant force capable of putting an entire offense on his back. He has 240 regular-season touchdowns to his name (182 passing, 58 rushing) in 125 games and led Carolina to the playoffs four times during a five-season stretch between 2013 and 2017.

