Cam Newton Odds: Dolphins, Jaguars Favored to Sign Former Panthers QB

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers officially ended the Cam Newton era on Tuesday, releasing the veteran quarterback. Now, the question is where he'll end up this offseason.

Don't count out the Miami Dolphins, who currently sit atop FanDuel's odds to sign him at +200 (bet $100 to win $200), followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars (+250) and Los Angeles Chargers (+350).

The Dolphins would make sense. The 30-year-old veteran would be a significant short-term improvement over Ryan Fitzpatrick while allowing the team to still draft a young quarterback to groom, like Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

If the Dolphins go that route, it would make sense to sign Newton to a short-term deal, much in the way the Indianapolis Colts signed Philip Rivers for one year. It would make less sense for Newton to sign a one-year deal, however, unless the market was incredibly tepid for him. A 30-year-old former MVP is likely going to feel a certain way about signing a prove-it deal.

The Jaguars might be more inclined to sign Newton to a longer deal, especially if they aren't convinced that Gardner Minshew II is the long-term answer at quarterback. Ditto for a Chargers team that currently has Tyrod Taylor atop the depth chart and has legitimate weapons on offense.

Remember, the Chargers are just a season removed from going 12-4 and reaching the postseason. A proven veteran like Newton would make a ton of sense for L.A.

But the most intriguing potential option is the New England Patriots, who saw Tom Brady sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. The Patriots have an elite defense set up to win right now, and going from Brady to Newton would probably be a far easier pill for Pats fans to swallow than going to an unproven option like Jarrett Stidham.

Yes, Newton's style of play would be a change of place in New England after years of Brady's innate ability to get the ball out quickly. But his experience and ability would bring the Patriots closer to returning to the postseason than Stidham. With Bill Belichick, however, you never quite know what is up his sleeve.