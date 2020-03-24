Ben Roethlisberger Helps Pittsburgh Restaurant with 'Significant' Contribution

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 24, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Big Ben Roethlisberger made a big contribution to Juliano's Italian Restaurant in Robinson, Pennsylvania—located about an hour away from where the Pittsburgh Steelers play at Heinz Field. 

Nick Scalise, the restaurant's owner, disclosed to 93.7 The Fan that the 38-year-old Steelers quarterback bought "a significant amount" of gift cards to provide financial support for the local business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scalise added that Roethlisberger's contribution will allow his full staff to keep working for now.

A video tweeted by the Steelers showing a heavily bearded Roethlisberger went viral over the weekend. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family shared what they are doing at home during self-isolation:

Roethlisberger is not the only Steeler engaged in COVID-19 relief efforts:

Video Play Button

The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS all suspended their seasons due to the coronavirus, while the NFL has seen its free agency and draft proceedings altered.

Related

    Report: Cam 'Hungrier Than Ever' After Injuries Cleared During Physical

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cam 'Hungrier Than Ever' After Injuries Cleared During Physical

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Steelers' Over/Under Leaves Them with Another Winning Season

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steelers' Over/Under Leaves Them with Another Winning Season

    Maven
    via Maven

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report