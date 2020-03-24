Ben Roethlisberger Helps Pittsburgh Restaurant with 'Significant' Contribution

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Big Ben Roethlisberger made a big contribution to Juliano's Italian Restaurant in Robinson, Pennsylvania—located about an hour away from where the Pittsburgh Steelers play at Heinz Field.

Nick Scalise, the restaurant's owner, disclosed to 93.7 The Fan that the 38-year-old Steelers quarterback bought "a significant amount" of gift cards to provide financial support for the local business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scalise added that Roethlisberger's contribution will allow his full staff to keep working for now.

A video tweeted by the Steelers showing a heavily bearded Roethlisberger went viral over the weekend. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family shared what they are doing at home during self-isolation:

Roethlisberger is not the only Steeler engaged in COVID-19 relief efforts:

The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS all suspended their seasons due to the coronavirus, while the NFL has seen its free agency and draft proceedings altered.