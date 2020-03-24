NHL to Cut League Office Employee Salaries by 25% During COVID-19 Hiatus

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The NHL plans to temporarily cut the salaries of league employees by 25 percent, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Like many other sports leagues across the world, the NHL is on an indefinite hiatus to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"According to sources, the NHL is hoping that the temporary pay cut among league office employees will prevent layoffs during this uncertain time," per Kaplan.

