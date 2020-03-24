NHL to Cut League Office Employee Salaries by 25% During COVID-19 Hiatus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 1: A detail shot of the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic logo on a puck at the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Practice Day at Busch Stadium on January 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The NHL plans to temporarily cut the salaries of league employees by 25 percent, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan

Like many other sports leagues across the world, the NHL is on an indefinite hiatus to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"According to sources, the NHL is hoping that the temporary pay cut among league office employees will prevent layoffs during this uncertain time," per Kaplan.

         

