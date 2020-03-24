Emmanuel Sanders: Late Super Bowl Incompletion 'Could've Been Legendary Moment'

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders nearly etched his name into NFL lore when he broke free late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo for the San Francisco 49ers.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Sanders said he doesn't dwell on the results of San Francisco's 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but acknowledged that play "could've been a legendary moment."

The 49ers, facing a 3rd-and-10 on Kansas City's 49-yard line, trailed the Chiefs 24-20 with 1:40 remaining when Sanders ran past two defenders deep down the middle of the field, but Garoppolo's throw was off the mark for an incompletion.

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark sacked Garoppolo on the following play for a turnover on downs. The Chiefs sealed the victory two plays later on Damien Williams' 38-yard touchdown run.

"We missed some shots tonight," Garoppolo told reporters after the game. "Just some plays we usually make. It was a tough one out there."

The 49ers held a 20-10 lead after the third quarter, with the offense consistently moving the ball and defense doing a good job containing Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City came to life in the fourth, outscoring the 49ers 21-0 to win their first Super Bowl title since 1969.

Sanders finished the game with 38 yards on three receptions but could've had a historic moment if Garoppolo hit him in stride. The 33-year-old will try to get back to the Super Bowl next season with the New Orleans Saints after the two sides agreed to a two-year deal.