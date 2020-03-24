Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Latest Rankings Amid Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 17: Mekhi Becton #73 of the Louisville Cardinals blocks against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the game at Cardinal Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. unveiled his newest big board, and Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was among the biggest risers.

Kiper ranked Becton as the No. 11 player overall in February and listed the Cardinals star at No. 7 on Tuesday.

His top five largely remains unchanged. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is first overall and followed by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons moved up one spot to third and fourth, respectively, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa slipped from third to fifth.

                               

Mel Kiper Jr. 2020 Big Board—Top 10

1. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

7. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

8. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

9. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

10. Justin Herbert, QB Oregon

                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

