Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Latest Rankings Amid Free Agency

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. unveiled his newest big board, and Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was among the biggest risers.

Kiper ranked Becton as the No. 11 player overall in February and listed the Cardinals star at No. 7 on Tuesday.

His top five largely remains unchanged. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is first overall and followed by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons moved up one spot to third and fourth, respectively, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa slipped from third to fifth.

Mel Kiper Jr. 2020 Big Board—Top 10

1. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

7. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

8. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

9. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

10. Justin Herbert, QB Oregon

