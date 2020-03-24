Astros' Josh Reddick Responds to Twitter Critic with 2017 World Series Ring

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick had a simple response Monday when someone called him a "cheater" on Twitter.

Rather than firing back an insult of his own, he tweeted a photo of his 2017 World Series championship ring:

Reddick and the rest of the 2017 Astros have been much maligned for that World Series title after Major League Baseball determined through an investigation the organization used illegal tactics to steal signs during the 2017 season.

Both manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year for their respective roles in the scandal before getting fired by the Astros.

Reddick has been outspoken since the Astros' cheating scandal was exposed and vowed to make the whispers go away by having a successful season on the field in 2020, per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. "At some point, you have to move on and not give a s--t," he said. "We're going to go out there and win and shut everybody up."

The 33-year-old also discussed the toll the publicizing of the cheating scandal has taken on him, his family and his teammates.

Reddick told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle last month that he, his wife and some of his teammates had received death threats on social media.

The coronavirus pandemic has supplanted the Astros as front-page news in the sports world, but they will undoubtedly return to prominence if and when the 2020 MLB season begins.

Fans booed the Astros mercilessly, and pitchers seemingly threw at Astros players during spring training, and that may continue for the foreseeable future.