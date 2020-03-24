NFL Mock Draft 2020: Round 1 Projections for Class' Pivotal Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The draft is always one of the highlights of the NFL offseason. With the rest of the sporting world largely on hold, this year's draft is likely to be the sports highlight of April outside of the league as well.

The usual roaring crowd won't be on hand to cheer the NFL's newest stars—the draft will instead take place in a studio setting, according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times—but it will still be dripping with intrigue.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. After that, though, almost anything could happen—and the selections of certain pivotal players could change what does.

Where will the top prospects go? How will the early rounds unfold? Crowd or no crowd, fans will be eager to find out.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

27. Seattle Seahawks: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Kenneth Murray, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

If Burrow does go to the Bengals at one, there could be a scramble to secure the next quarterback on teams' draft boards. That quarterback could be Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, at least for teams comfortable with his heath.

Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated and fractured hip during the 2019 season. With the league's ban on travel and pre-draft visits in place, teams don't really have any new information on his recovery, only what they took away from the scouting combines.

However, Tagovailoa did recently post videos of throwing drills, and he appears to be moving quite well:

Aside from health concerns, Tagovailoa is a phenomenal quarterback prospect. He's accurate, mobile, owns plenty of arm strength and has plenty of proven production—he passed for 3,966 yards with 43 touchdowns and six interceptions when healthy in 2018.

Tagovailoa is a prospect that quarterback-needy teams like the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers may move up to get.

Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Will Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. be the first offensive lineman off the board? It's possible, and depending on where he goes, it could set off a run at the position.

Wills is the top-rated offensive tackle on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board. Miller also lists him as the best Day 1 starter. If the New York Giants agree, they could take Wills at No. 4, replacing Nate Solder as the starting left tackle.

Though Wills played right tackle in college, he also blocked for the left-handed Tagovailoa. It may take a little time for him to adjust, but Wills should be an improvement as Daniel Jones' blindside protector.

Solder was responsible for five penalties and 11 sacks allowed in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

If the Giants to pull the trigger on an offensive tackle like Wills, it could cause teams like the Cleveland Browns to consider trading up to secure the tackle they most covet.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

While teams may be willing to trade up for a quarterback or an offensive tackle this year, teams are unlikely to panic as much on wide receivers. This is an extremely deep class, and starting-caliber pass-catchers should be available well into Day 2.

However, not every team is going to wait to take their next receiver. Whenever the first one comes off the board, teams will begin debating whether to pull the trigger in a receiver in Round 1—and several will likely do exactly that.

The first wideout off the board may be Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. He's Miller's No. 3 receiver—he has Alabama's Jerry Jeudy No. 1—but from a physical standpoint, Lamb is the total package.

At 6'2" and 198 pounds and with 4.5 speed, Lamb can be dangerous both before and after the catch.

"Explosive, three-level playmaker and vital cog in one of the most potent offensive machines in college football over the last three seasons," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Lamb uses speed and separation quickness to dominate competition in a scheme that frequently created open throws in space."

Lamb should fit with just about any team that needs a pass-catcher. The New York Jets—who don't have a No. 1 target for Sam Darnold—are among them, and they could kick off a receiver run at No. 11.