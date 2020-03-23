Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Star DE 'Willing to Wait for the Right Deal' in FA

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney isn't ready to settle in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"No one has met Clowney's price or even, from what I understand, really come close to it," Rapoport said Monday. "So at this point it seems he is willing to wait for the right deal."

The pass-rusher is seeking a deal worth more than $20 million per year to put him on par with Khalil Mack and DeMarcus Lawrence.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that Clowney could end up with a "nice one-year deal."

A short contract could give the 27-year-old a chance to rebuild his stock in 2020 after a disappointing 2019 campaign.

Clowney was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after three straight Pro Bowl seasons with the Houston Texans, but he didn't play at the same level with just three sacks and 31 tackles, his fewest since his rookie year in 2014, when he played just four games.

A core injury limited him to 13 games, and he had surgery this offseason.

Clowney has played just one 16-game season in six years in the NFL, so health could be a major concern for teams considering a long-term deal.

NFL-related physicals have also been indefinitely discontinued because of the coronavirus pandemic, per NFL.com, which could prevent Clowney from proving he is back to full strength.

The 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick will continue to seek a large contract, but his market is seemingly smaller than anticipated.