NFL Physicians Society Discontinues Player Physicals Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

NFL physicals will be put on hold until the health crisis related to the coronavirus has passed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

This will prevent teams from getting medical clearances on either free agents or potential draft picks.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe predicted this could mean "no more signings or trades for awhile."

The new NFL league year began on March 18, but players were not allowed to take their customary free-agency visits due to travel concerns surrounding COVID-19. As a result, many free-agent signings haven't become official because players can't get physicals from team doctors.

Tom Brady found a doctor in New York to perform his physical instead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

With team doctors no longer working with NFL players for the duration of the pandemic, other players could have to wait before deals are finalized.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported teams have already been putting provisions in contracts under which players would have to forfeit signing-bonus money for a failed physical down the line.

In the meantime, NFL doctors will apparently be used to help combat the coronavirus, which has continued to spread worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, there have been over 31,000 cases in the United States as of Monday, leading to more than 400 deaths.