Chiefs News: XFL QB Jordan Ta'amu Agrees to Reported 1-Year Contract

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes has a new backup.

Jordan Ta'amu, who was last the starting quarterback for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL, has agreed to a deal with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, his agent Kenny Zuckerman relayed on Monday.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the contract is for one year.



The former Ole Miss quarterback excelled in five games for the BattleHawks before the XFL's 2020 reboot season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic:

Ta'amu finished with 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions as a passer.

Following the cancellation of its season, the XFL permitted players to sign with other leagues:

The BattleHawks and XFL congratulated Ta'amu on his move to the NFL:

The 22-year-old was named the league's Star of the Week for his Week 4 performance. Ta'amu led the BattleHawks to a 23-16 win over the Seattle Dragons with 264 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-27 passing plus 63 yards on 16 rushes.

Ta'amu was the XFL's third-best quarterback in terms of passing yards behind Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (1,338) and Josh Johnson (1,076).

Walker became the NFL's first XFL signing earlier Monday when the Carolina Panthers agreed to sign the 25-year-old:

Ta'amu will presumably be competing with veteran NFL backup Chad Henne, who re-signed with the Chiefs on a two-year deal last week, to become Mahomes' backup in 2020. Kyle Shurmur is also on Kansas City's QB depth chart.