Chiefs News: XFL QB Jordan Ta'amu Agrees to Reported 1-Year Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 23, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: Jordan Ta'Amu #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks looks to pass against the DC Defenders during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on March 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes has a new backup.

Jordan Ta'amu, who was last the starting quarterback for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL, has agreed to a deal with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, his agent Kenny Zuckerman relayed on Monday.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the contract is for one year.

The former Ole Miss quarterback excelled in five games for the BattleHawks before the XFL's 2020 reboot season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic:

Ta'amu finished with 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions as a passer.

Following the cancellation of its season, the XFL permitted players to sign with other leagues:

The BattleHawks and XFL congratulated Ta'amu on his move to the NFL:

Video Play Button

The 22-year-old was named the league's Star of the Week for his Week 4 performance. Ta'amu led the BattleHawks to a 23-16 win over the Seattle Dragons with 264 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-27 passing plus 63 yards on 16 rushes.

Ta'amu was the XFL's third-best quarterback in terms of passing yards behind Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (1,338) and Josh Johnson (1,076).

Walker became the NFL's first XFL signing earlier Monday when the Carolina Panthers agreed to sign the 25-year-old:

Ta'amu will presumably be competing with veteran NFL backup Chad Henne, who re-signed with the Chiefs on a two-year deal last week, to become Mahomes' backup in 2020. Kyle Shurmur is also on Kansas City's QB depth chart. 

Related

    Travis Frederick Retires

    Cowboys All-Pro center announces on Twitter he’s retiring at age 29

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Travis Frederick Retires

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Officials 'Increasingly Pessimistic' About Having Offseason Programs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Officials 'Increasingly Pessimistic' About Having Offseason Programs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Trade for Kyle Allen

    Panthers send backup QB to Washington for a 5th-round pick, went 5-7 as a starter last season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Trade for Kyle Allen

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Dungy: Jameis, Peyton Manning Similar Through First 5 Seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dungy: Jameis, Peyton Manning Similar Through First 5 Seasons

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report