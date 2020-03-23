Jets Rumors: Jordan Jenkins Agrees to 1-Year, $5M Contract; Had 8 Sacks in 2019

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 23, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Jordan Jenkins #48 of the New York Jets reacts from the sidelines during the second half of their game against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Free-agent outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins is reportedly re-signing with the New York Jets on a one-year contract worth $5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday afternoon. 

The 25-year-old recorded a career-high eight sacks across 14 games (13 starts) for the Jets in 2019. Jenkins led the team in sacks and tied with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams for a team-high two forced fumbles.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

