Jets Rumors: Jordan Jenkins Agrees to 1-Year, $5M Contract; Had 8 Sacks in 2019

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Free-agent outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins is reportedly re-signing with the New York Jets on a one-year contract worth $5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old recorded a career-high eight sacks across 14 games (13 starts) for the Jets in 2019. Jenkins led the team in sacks and tied with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams for a team-high two forced fumbles.

