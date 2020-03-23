Report: Former Titans RB Dion Lewis, Giants Agree to 1-Year Contract

James Kenney/Associated Press

The New York Giants have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with running back Dion Lewis, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Lewis had spent the past two years with the Tennessee Titans but was released earlier this month in a move that saved the team $4 million, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.

While the 29-year-old appeared in all 16 games last season, he saw just 79 touches for 373 total yards and one touchdown, his fewest yards from scrimmage since 2012.

Lewis has been known as a receiving back throughout his career, but he was at his best in 2017 with the New England Patriots. He finished the season with 896 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry with 214 receiving yards, adding nine total touchdowns.

He was also on the 2016 Patriots squad that won the Super Bowl.

His play in New England earned him a four-year deal with Tennessee and he spent 2018 mostly splitting playing time with Derrick Henry. The running back ended the year with 917 yards from scrimmage on 214 touches, only 16 fewer than Henry.

Henry turned himself into a star in 2019, however, leaving little room for Lewis. Though he still saw 37 percent of snaps, per Pro Football Focus, his impact was minimal outside of one start in Week 16 when Henry was out.

There won't be more playing time available with the Giants as Saquon Barkley remains a workhorse in the backfield. Still, he provides experienced depth that wasn't available last season when Barkley was injured.

Wayne Gallman was the only other running back who topped 100 rushing yards in 2019 while Jon Hilliiman and Elijhaa Penny also struggled to help the offense.