Report: NFL Officials 'Increasingly Pessimistic' About Having Offseason Programs

While the NFL has not had to suspend or cancel games yet because of the coronavirus pandemic like so many leagues across the sports world, its offseason programs are reportedly in jeopardy.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported NFL officials are "increasingly pessimistic about salvaging any of teams' offseason programs for players" even though they are "guardedly optimistic" there will be a regular season.

"Our primary concern is to protect the health of the public, players, club and league employees while continuing the essential business of preparing for another exciting season," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said. "We continue to plan for offseason programs and training camps. We will be prepared to make any changes necessary if circumstances warrant as led by medical experts and public authorities."

The NFL largely conducted free agency without interruption—apart from travel and visit restrictions—since most of it can be done without in-person meetings, but there have been some other changes in the league because of the coronavirus.

April's draft will be conducted as a television event only and will no longer allow fans to attend in Las Vegas. The annual league meeting was also canceled, and teams' offseason programs have been postponed indefinitely and could eventually be scrapped outright.

As for training camps that typically begin in July, Maske noted the league may have to step in to preserve a level of competitive fairness so one or two teams don't have to shut down because of positive tests while others continue preparation for the season.

Elsewhere in the sports world, the NBA, NHL and MLS all suspended their current seasons, while Major League Baseball pushed back the start of its campaign. Marquee events such as the Masters and Kentucky Derby were postponed, and the 2020 Olympics are reportedly going to be postponed as well.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said, per Christine Brennan of USA Today. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

As of Monday, the World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 332,000 cases of COVID-19 across the globe.