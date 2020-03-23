LA Rams Unveil New Logo, Color Scheme for 2020 Season Ahead of Stadium Move

DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

New stadium, new look.

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new logo and color scheme Monday with a video presentation. The logo features the L.A. initials of Los Angeles and a ram horn going through the letters with the familiar yellow and blue colors:

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the team will host a virtual telethon Tuesday after presenting the new logo, with proceeds going to the United Way Pandemic Fund and the Los Angeles Food Bank.

According to Rich Hammond of The Athletic, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff wrote a letter to season-ticket holders revealing the team will give away a hat featuring the new logo during the telethon.

"Don't worry—it's not the hat that you saw on social media a few weeks ago," Demoff wrote.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports shared a look at that hat, which made the social media rounds on March 8. The logo looked similar to that of the Los Angeles Chargers, who the Rams are sharing SoFi Stadium with during the 2020 season:

While they may be sharing a stadium, they surely don't want to share a logo as they look to differentiate themselves from their fellow Los Angeles team.

The Rams will take this new look into an important 2020 season. They went 9-7 and missed the playoffs last season and were one of the most disappointing teams in the league following a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 campaign.